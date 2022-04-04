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Email emails and correspondence obtained by DailyMail.com from Hunter's abandoned laptop show he helped secure millions
We went from “there are no bioabs in Ukraine” to “The US President is using his son as a proxy to funnel US DoD funds to create bioweapons to target Russian citizens”.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10652127/Hunter-Biden-helped-secure-millions-funding-military-biotech-research-program-Ukraine.html