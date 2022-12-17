⚡️Russian Defense Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 1500, December 17, 2022

⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine

(17 December 2022)





The Russian Federation Armed Forces continue the special military operation.





💥On Friday, 16 December, Ukraine's military command, defence and industrial complex systems and the energy facilities supporting them were hit with a massive strike by long-range, airborne and sea-based precision weapons. The purpose of the strike has been achieved. All the assigned targets have been neutralised.





◻️The strike prevented the transfer of foreign-made weapons and ammunition, blocked the movement of reserves to combat areas, and halted Ukraine's defence enterprises producing and repairing weapons, military equipment and ammunition. In the course of repelling the strike by Ukrainian and Western air defence systems, a significant resource was expended on deliberately launched decoys.





💥At the same time, four radar stations of Ukrainian S-300 air defence systems in the settlements of Andrusovka and Pridneprovskoye (Dnepropetrovsk region), as well as Novotavricheskaya and Nikolay-Pole (Zaporozhye region), have been revealed and destroyed.





◻️As a result of the unprofessional actions of Ukrainian air defence units, civilian infrastructure on the ground has been damaged.





◻️In Kupyansk direction, fire was directed at Ukrainian military units in the settlements of Petropavlovka and Timkovka (Kharkov region). Up to 40 Ukrainian servicemen, seven armoured fighting vehicles, and four cars were destroyed.





◻️In Krasny Liman direction, the Russian troops carried out a preemptive attack on the enemy reserves near Kolodezi (Donetsk People's Republic). Up to 30 Ukrainian servicemen were killed and wounded, two armoured combat vehicles and two pickup trucks were neutralised.





◻️In Donetsk direction, the Russian troops carried out an offensive which resulted in gaining favourable lines and new positions. AFU units made unsuccessful attempts to counterattack Russian units close to Bakhmutskoye and Opytnoye (Donetsk People's Republic). The enemy was stopped and dispersed by artillery and assault groups. More than 30 Ukrainian servicemen were killed, as well as seven vehicles were annihilated.





◻️In South Donetsk direction, up to 35 Ukrainian servicemen and two armoured personnel carriers were destroyed during the day by active actions of Russian troops and artillery fire. Moreover, two AFU sabotage and reconnaissance groups were discovered and destroyed near Novomayorskoye and Shevchenko (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥Operational-Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery hit a temporary deployment point of the 14th Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the city of Kupyansk (Kharkov region), as well as 53 artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military hardware in 89 areas.





💥A temporary location of foreign mercenaries was hit close to Krasny Liman (Donetsk People's Republic).





◻️Two Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down by anti-aircraft defence forces near Zaliman (Lugansk People's Republic). In addition, three Uragan MLRS rockets were intercepted near Tokmak (Zaporozhye region) and four HIMARS MLRS shells near Rozovka and Baranikovka (Lugansk People's Republic).





📊In total, 344 airplanes and 184 helicopters, 2,675 unmanned aerial vehicles, 398 air defence missile systems, 7,140 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 931 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 3,691 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 7,638 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.