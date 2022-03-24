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Dr. David Martin: We Are Allowing Human Organisms To Become Bioweapon Factories
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482 views • March 24, 2022
The Covid mandates are tools for desensitizing people to extensive gene editing and manipulation via the ‘vaccine’. Dr. David Martin, a speaker at the upcoming Let’s Go Brandon rally in Florida, joined the Stew Peters Show Wednesday to expose the dangers of the jab induced toxic spike protein, water contamination, and more. Dr. Martin detailed how Big Pharma acknowledges the illegality of their injections, yet they continue to test them on the masses, killing thousands.
Visit https://letsgobrandonrally.org/to find out who will be speaking at the Let’s Go Brandon, Brandon FL:
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Visit https://letsgobrandonrally.org/to find out who will be speaking at the Let’s Go Brandon, Brandon FL:
Visit DrStellaMD.com and use promocode STEW to purchase the groundbreaking supplements treating Covid across the globe: https://drstellamd.com/.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
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