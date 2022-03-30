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Northern Lights March 30 2022
TheBubbaNews
TheBubbaNews
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129 views • April 01, 2022
This is a collection of some of the Amazing captures of the Northern Lights March 30 2022. #Auroraborealis #Northernlights #skywatcher



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Information in this video is for informational and educational and entertainment purposes. This video MAY contain humor, parody, and satire. We have included this disclaimer for our protection, on the advice on legal counsel.
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