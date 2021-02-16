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EP 98: The Voynich Manuscript
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10 views • February 16, 2021
This week, we take a look at the Voynich Manuscript, its supposed origins, some of the theories about what it could be, whether or not we believe it's real, and if it is what it could possibly be, and more!
Episode Links:
http://www.voynich.nu/
Please check out:
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
Follow us on Minds.com and app: https://www.minds.com/homewreckerpodcast
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
Episode Links:
http://www.voynich.nu/
Please check out:
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
Follow us on Minds.com and app: https://www.minds.com/homewreckerpodcast
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
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