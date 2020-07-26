© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Predictions for Covid Scenario for Nov 2020 - Jan 2021
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
108 views • July 26, 2020
Abhigya who is a Child Prodigy Astrologer who predicted World Wide Virus Pandemic back in 2019 , has warnings for the coming months. According to him the coming conjunction of Saturn and Jupiter from 20 Nov 2020 to 23 January 2020 would be the time when fear mongering of plandemic would be high so that people accept Vaccines. The last conjucntion of these two planets was from approx April to June when the world saw what it never saw before.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.