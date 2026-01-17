Lady... try to make it less obvious - AG Bondi at Oct. Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, Epstein files - flashback

Lady... try to make it less obvious.

US DoJ fights tooth and nail to avoid giving up the Epstein files





The US Department of Justice seeks to thwart an effort by House Representatives Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna to have an independent monitor appointed to oversee the release of the Epstein files.

In a motion filed this week with Judge Paul A. Engelmayer, the DoJ argued that Engelmayer has no authority to approve Khanna’s and Massie’s request because neither of the two congressmen are party to the criminal case against Epstein’s associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

In response, Khanna argued that the DoJ “misconstrued” his and Massie’s request, according to the AP.

💬 “Our purpose is to ensure that DoJ complies with its representations to the court and with its legal obligations under our law,” Khanna said in a statement.

As of January 17, 2026, Attorney General Pam Bondi is facing intense scrutiny from Congress for failing to meet the December 19, 2025, deadline mandated by the Epstein Files Transparency Act to release all unclassified records related to Jeffrey Epstein.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) missed the statutory deadline to release millions of pages of documents, with reports indicating less than 1% had been released by early January. Lawmakers have threatened legal action and potential "inherent contempt of Congress" charges.

DOJ Response: Bondi has argued that the sheer volume of documents—now cited as over 5.2 million files—requires extensive review, redaction, and deduplication to protect victim privacy.

Upcoming Testimony: While Bondi appeared for a combative Senate hearing in October 2025, she is scheduled to testify before the House Judiciary Committee on February 11, 2026. That hearing is expected to focus on the delayed Epstein files, as well as the legality of actions in Venezuela.