Mara Macie: Make America Right Again

Mara Macie, who is running for Congress in Florida’s 5th congressional district, is the wife of whistleblower Ted Macie, who has been trying to get the military to investigate alarming trends in DMED data since rollout of the Covid jab.
Mara pledges an America First position in her campaign and talks with The New American senior editor Rebecca Terrell about vaccine mandates, border security, election integrity and abortion.
Find out more here:
Declaration of Military Accountability
