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WOMEN IN RANGER SCHOOL: ACHIEVEMENT OR PUBLICITY STUNT? | LIVE FROM THE LAIR
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6 views • December 01, 2019
Popp recalls memories of the Seventh Circle of Hell, also known as Airborne Ranger School. Now that a woman has passed through the Army's asshole and come out the other side, he wonders if the standards have been compromised.
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Brought to you by Shotgun Rebellion
Check out their YouTube channel!
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWmMuZvqLWN4pfS9Z2V6QIw
Purchase albums and songs on...
CDBaby: http://store.cdbaby.com/cd/shotgunrebellion13
Pandora: https://www.pandora.com/station/play/4126658734320829229
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/track/4CmuYtGNt6q3qefts822r8
iTunes: http://itunes.apple.com/album/id1378852103
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07G9M316P/
How can you support Popp Culture?
Donate via SubscribeStar!
https://www.subscribestar.com/redonkulas
Donate via Patreon!
https://www.patreon.com/redonkulaspopp
Donate via Paypal!
http://bit.do/redonkulasdonate
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Follow us on Gab and YouTube!
https://gab.com/redonkulas
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
http://www.Redonkulas.com
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