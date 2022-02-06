© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Why is Israel so important to Russia and Red China?"
Follow
0
Share
Report
71 views • February 06, 2022
("Over the target?" This was banned from YouTube 2-15-22. Then see 3-1-22: "Armageddon Prophecy Says WW3 Will BreakOut between Russia and Turkey" on Brighteon.com)
A question asked of Aka, spiritual messengers of God, December 2, 1977. Yet does it apply today?
A man asked spiritual messengers of God, "Why is Israel so important to Russia and China?"
Their loving answer is for all of us to hear.
As we watch world events unfold today, will we allow those of us (who are of many faiths) be manipulated by communists into pitting brother against brother, cousin against cousin, to divide and conquer different religions to exterminate and kill each other? Will we allow ourselves to die in a battle as unknowing pawns in others' plans to rule our Earth? It is our choice.
Ask deep within, would a loving Father want us to destroy one another, His own children who believe in Him? Or would that be a plan of someone else who neither knows or loves God, or us?
Our Father has even sent His spiritual messengers to warn us. This warning is given in hope that we will make our own wise, more informed choices.
Our Father asks but two things of us – that we love Him one-tenth as much as He loves us, and that we love one another in the same manner. This is all that is needed for the saving of our world, God's spiritual messengers say. It is ls also all that is needed to save countless millions who may die needlessly.
Many have forgotten that our Father looks upon all the Earth and He sees our needs. In 1985, were we warned about what may have almost happened, or have been potential?
Wikipedia says, "The Cold War (1979–1985) refers to the phase of a deterioration in relations between the Soviet Union and the West arising from the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in December 1979. With the election of British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in 1979, and United States President Ronald Reagan in 1980, a corresponding change in Western foreign policy approach towards the Soviet Union was marked with the abandonment of Détente in favor of Reagan's anti-communist policies towards the USSR, with the stated goal of dissolving Soviet influence in Soviet Bloc countries. During this time the threat of nuclear war had reached new heights not seen since the Cuban Missile Crisis."
In December 1979, two years after this message, the U.S. began to fight the increasing Soviet troops being sent into Afghanistan. With Bin Laden's help, they were driven out by 1987-88. Bin Laden formed Al Qaeda (the Base) in Afghanistan, to fight for a worldwide Caliphate under Sharia Law and to destroy the Jews, as was the teaching of founders of the Hitler-influenced Muslim Brotherhood since its founding in the 1920s, and a radical, 11th-century form of Wahhabism spread by his relatives who ruled Saudi Arabia.
The prophetic answer in the video came about a year before the Camp David Accords were signed by Egyptian President Anwar El Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin, September 27, 1978, following secret negotiations at Camp David. The two framework agreements, signed at the White House, were witnessed by U. S. President Jimmy Carter. The second (A Framework for the Conclusion of a Peace Treaty between Egypt and Israel) led to the 1979 Egypt-Israel Peace Treaty. It started the Middle East peace process of Israel's giving away land for peace, which has not come. Soviet and Chinese interests continued funding movements to cause divisions and bring chaos to the Middle East, such as Arafat's PFLP, Hamas, Hezbollah, and many more.
Were we told why? Did our Father, in His great love for us all, send His spiritual messengers to warn our Earth, so we might know where the prophetic path we are on may lead, to choose peace for our world instead? Yet have these dangerous Communist and Nazi plans continued forward into this time? Why should those who love God make war on each other? Is it a trick to annihilate us all – a plot or a proxy war fought by one religion against another, to conquer the lands of all the faiths. This cannot be God's will.
Remember, our Father loves us so. He even loves us enough to warn us, that we may have a better world. Let us love Him too – and love one another.
The spiritual messengers of God were asked, January 29, 1988: “Thank you, Aka. This is a question in general. In 1973, you spoke of the Red Horse, to beware of the Red Horse. Who is the Red Horse? And who is China?”
China is the Dragon. (See Revelation, chapters 12-13.)
And the Red Horse is Pakistan. (See Revelation 6:3–4.)
But we ask unto you, unto all things there is a reason and a time and a reason [season].
See Part 3 of "Now we should tell thee of the Antichrist" at https://medium.com/now-you-ask-what-is-the-great-sword-that-cuts-two/now-we-shall-tell-you-of-the-time-of-the-antichrist-a97eaefd9b0a
A question asked of Aka, spiritual messengers of God, December 2, 1977. Yet does it apply today?
A man asked spiritual messengers of God, "Why is Israel so important to Russia and China?"
Their loving answer is for all of us to hear.
As we watch world events unfold today, will we allow those of us (who are of many faiths) be manipulated by communists into pitting brother against brother, cousin against cousin, to divide and conquer different religions to exterminate and kill each other? Will we allow ourselves to die in a battle as unknowing pawns in others' plans to rule our Earth? It is our choice.
Ask deep within, would a loving Father want us to destroy one another, His own children who believe in Him? Or would that be a plan of someone else who neither knows or loves God, or us?
Our Father has even sent His spiritual messengers to warn us. This warning is given in hope that we will make our own wise, more informed choices.
Our Father asks but two things of us – that we love Him one-tenth as much as He loves us, and that we love one another in the same manner. This is all that is needed for the saving of our world, God's spiritual messengers say. It is ls also all that is needed to save countless millions who may die needlessly.
Many have forgotten that our Father looks upon all the Earth and He sees our needs. In 1985, were we warned about what may have almost happened, or have been potential?
Wikipedia says, "The Cold War (1979–1985) refers to the phase of a deterioration in relations between the Soviet Union and the West arising from the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in December 1979. With the election of British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in 1979, and United States President Ronald Reagan in 1980, a corresponding change in Western foreign policy approach towards the Soviet Union was marked with the abandonment of Détente in favor of Reagan's anti-communist policies towards the USSR, with the stated goal of dissolving Soviet influence in Soviet Bloc countries. During this time the threat of nuclear war had reached new heights not seen since the Cuban Missile Crisis."
In December 1979, two years after this message, the U.S. began to fight the increasing Soviet troops being sent into Afghanistan. With Bin Laden's help, they were driven out by 1987-88. Bin Laden formed Al Qaeda (the Base) in Afghanistan, to fight for a worldwide Caliphate under Sharia Law and to destroy the Jews, as was the teaching of founders of the Hitler-influenced Muslim Brotherhood since its founding in the 1920s, and a radical, 11th-century form of Wahhabism spread by his relatives who ruled Saudi Arabia.
The prophetic answer in the video came about a year before the Camp David Accords were signed by Egyptian President Anwar El Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin, September 27, 1978, following secret negotiations at Camp David. The two framework agreements, signed at the White House, were witnessed by U. S. President Jimmy Carter. The second (A Framework for the Conclusion of a Peace Treaty between Egypt and Israel) led to the 1979 Egypt-Israel Peace Treaty. It started the Middle East peace process of Israel's giving away land for peace, which has not come. Soviet and Chinese interests continued funding movements to cause divisions and bring chaos to the Middle East, such as Arafat's PFLP, Hamas, Hezbollah, and many more.
Were we told why? Did our Father, in His great love for us all, send His spiritual messengers to warn our Earth, so we might know where the prophetic path we are on may lead, to choose peace for our world instead? Yet have these dangerous Communist and Nazi plans continued forward into this time? Why should those who love God make war on each other? Is it a trick to annihilate us all – a plot or a proxy war fought by one religion against another, to conquer the lands of all the faiths. This cannot be God's will.
Remember, our Father loves us so. He even loves us enough to warn us, that we may have a better world. Let us love Him too – and love one another.
The spiritual messengers of God were asked, January 29, 1988: “Thank you, Aka. This is a question in general. In 1973, you spoke of the Red Horse, to beware of the Red Horse. Who is the Red Horse? And who is China?”
China is the Dragon. (See Revelation, chapters 12-13.)
And the Red Horse is Pakistan. (See Revelation 6:3–4.)
But we ask unto you, unto all things there is a reason and a time and a reason [season].
See Part 3 of "Now we should tell thee of the Antichrist" at https://medium.com/now-you-ask-what-is-the-great-sword-that-cuts-two/now-we-shall-tell-you-of-the-time-of-the-antichrist-a97eaefd9b0a
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.