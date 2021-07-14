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Liisten to this judge commit TREASON from the bench!
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71 views • July 14, 2021
Corrupt Montgomery County Judge steals a disabled woman's home without proper jurisdiction... after having lawfully redeemed the home from a tax sale, paying over $100k, judge proceeds against lawful homeowner without jurisdiction (having no case properly before the court), makes medical determinations from the bench,. denies the defendant viewing the evidence, mocks the defendant, testifies from the bench, then unlawfully orders an injunction from the homeowner living in her own home which she has now paid for IN CASH - TWICE! According to SCOTUS, this judge commits TREASON from the bench...this kind of criminality must stop!
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