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Starting A Small Homestead Farm part 4 Auction
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22 views • June 02, 2021
We talk about how to buy equipment at an auction. The does and don't of what to when bidding to get the best deal. The timing of what type of equipment your buying is critical. I share my vast year of buy farm equipment.
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