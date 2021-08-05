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Dr Mercola - Why I Am Deleting All Content After 48 Hours
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223 views • August 05, 2021
Over 15,000 articles full of vital information that has helped tens of millions across the world take control of their health, will be removed.
Again I will still be writing my daily articles that I started 25 years ago BUT they will only be available for 48 hours before they are removed. In this way I hope to continue my mission to help you take control of your health – but it's up to you to download, share and repost this content. I will not be enforcing my copyright on this information so that you may freely share it.
https://www.mercola.com/newsletter-announcement.htm?cid_source=banner&;cid_medium=int&cid=newsletter_announcement_20210804&cid_content=cstop
Again I will still be writing my daily articles that I started 25 years ago BUT they will only be available for 48 hours before they are removed. In this way I hope to continue my mission to help you take control of your health – but it's up to you to download, share and repost this content. I will not be enforcing my copyright on this information so that you may freely share it.
https://www.mercola.com/newsletter-announcement.htm?cid_source=banner&;cid_medium=int&cid=newsletter_announcement_20210804&cid_content=cstop
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