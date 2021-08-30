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Vaccine ingredients and what they will do to you
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351 views • August 30, 2021
It looks like the overall role of graphene oxide is to kill you but if you don’t die, it is there to control you. Here are several French researchers that break down the hidden ingredients within the vaccine. Their “experts” were wrong and it took a brave electron microscope expert to reveal that there is, indeed, Graphene Oxide and other harmful particulates within the vaccine. There is also the full press (including mandates) to inject every human being with these deadly inoculations.
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