The Human Genome Has Been Poisoned; 1.25 billion Women Are Carriers Of A Genetic Mutation From The mRNA Shots





Dr. Nagase: “This Is The Magnitude Of Evil We Are Dealing With”





The ‘Silent Gene Mutations’ Will Affect The Next Generation’s Fertility

1.25 Billion Women Of Child Bearing Age Have Been Injected. They Are Carriers Of Mutations Of The Egg Cell Line.

They Carry Silent DNA Which Will Only Be Seen In The Next Generation.