Globalists Want A.I. Transhumanism So They Can Live Forever and Escape God
The New American
Published Yesterday |

Evil people usually know they are evil. The elite evildoers are doing everything they can to escape the judgement of God. Watch the video to learn more about what they are doing.


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.


Video Sources:

1. Bannon’s War Room - Patrick Wood: The Rise Of Technocracy

https://rumble.com/v2aemem-patrick-wood-the-rise-of-technocracy.html


2. Bannon’s War Room - Joe Allen - Artificial Intelligence Wants to Love You — It Also Wants to Kill You

https://rumble.com/v29slti-artificial-intelligence-wants-to-love-you-it-also-wants-to-kill-you.html


3. Fox News - Tucker Carlson - Google engineer warns new AI robot has feelings

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BwcVm0YRvuo&t=2s


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com


