© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
If Vaccines Work, Why Are Vaccinated People Scared of the UnVaxxed?
Follow
1
Share
Report
320 views • April 06, 2021
If Vaccines Work, Why Are Vaccinated People Scared of the UnVaxxed?
Owen Shroyer guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to break down the cognitive dissonance of leftists who are vaccinated being scared of the unvaccinated. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=606b81a04e734b033b2ce52c
Owen Shroyer guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to break down the cognitive dissonance of leftists who are vaccinated being scared of the unvaccinated. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=606b81a04e734b033b2ce52c
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.