© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Cannabis Jimmy has great News ! Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, Super Patriot and successful businessman reports that Biden's illegal Mandates for health workers have been stopped. At least for now.
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • December 01, 2021
I can feel things changing. Lot at all the resignations . Jack Dorsey, heads of major companies, Freedo is now off CNN , etc. The thumbnail pic is a recent harvest of a banana clump off one of our many banana trees we have here at the Nature Lodge and Gardens in Medellin, Colombia. www. medellinnaturelodgeandgardens.com. Cheers !
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.