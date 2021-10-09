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Some Very Weird Facts Surrounding President Lincoln And President Kennedy
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443 views • October 09, 2021
Were you aware that there are some astonishing facts surrounding Honest Abe and JFK? Watch the video and we're sure that you'll be amazed.
Video clip taken from RandomMedia on Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/1c46f8f6-cb50-407c-ba5d-41a66cab62e9
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NOTE: There is no connection between this channel and RandomMedia.
Video clip taken from RandomMedia on Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/1c46f8f6-cb50-407c-ba5d-41a66cab62e9
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between this channel and RandomMedia.
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