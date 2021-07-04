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Donald Trump’s Immigration Plan: An Honest Conversation
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43 views • July 04, 2021
MP3 Download: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3052/donald-trumps-immigration-plan-an-honest-conversation
Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump recently released his official immigration plan - and both Republicans and Democrats alike have very strong opinions about the proposal. Based around three core ideas, Trumps plan says: 1. A nation without borders is not a nation. 2. A nation without laws is not a nation. 3. A nation that does not serve its own citizens is not a nation.
Stefan Molyneux and the Freedomain Radio team discuss the origin of the immigration issue, what is really at stake for Republicans, number of illegal immigrants in the country, the big business opposition to immigration reform, the 1965 Hart-Celler Act sponsored by Senator Edward Kennedy, immigrant crime statistics, the mainstream media reaction, H-1B visas, birthright citizenship, cultural voting patterns and much much more!
What will Jeb Bush, Ben Carson, Ted Cruz, Scott Walker, Carly Fiorina, Marco Rubio, Rand Paul, Mike Huckabee, Chris Christie, John Kasich, Rick Perry and the rest of the presidential candidates say about Trump’s immigration policy?
Donald Trump's Immigration Policy
https://www.donaldjtrump.com/positions/immigration-reform
The Truth About Immigration: What They Won't Tell You!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QV7JILRugOg
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/trump-immigration
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump recently released his official immigration plan - and both Republicans and Democrats alike have very strong opinions about the proposal. Based around three core ideas, Trumps plan says: 1. A nation without borders is not a nation. 2. A nation without laws is not a nation. 3. A nation that does not serve its own citizens is not a nation.
Stefan Molyneux and the Freedomain Radio team discuss the origin of the immigration issue, what is really at stake for Republicans, number of illegal immigrants in the country, the big business opposition to immigration reform, the 1965 Hart-Celler Act sponsored by Senator Edward Kennedy, immigrant crime statistics, the mainstream media reaction, H-1B visas, birthright citizenship, cultural voting patterns and much much more!
What will Jeb Bush, Ben Carson, Ted Cruz, Scott Walker, Carly Fiorina, Marco Rubio, Rand Paul, Mike Huckabee, Chris Christie, John Kasich, Rick Perry and the rest of the presidential candidates say about Trump’s immigration policy?
Donald Trump's Immigration Policy
https://www.donaldjtrump.com/positions/immigration-reform
The Truth About Immigration: What They Won't Tell You!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QV7JILRugOg
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/trump-immigration
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
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