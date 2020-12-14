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CUOMO FRAUD ARREST WARRANT ISSUED, DE BLASIO PUT ON NOTICE BREAKING NEWS WORLDWIDE EXCLUSIVE DECEMBER 13 ,2020, WHO'S NEXT ?
Wethepeople96
Wethepeople96
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993 views • December 14, 2020
1. CUOMO FRAUD ARREST WARRANT ISSUED ,DE BLASIO PUT ON NOTICE BREAKING NEWS WORLDWIDE EXCLUSIVE DECEMBER 13 ,2020, WHO'S NEXT ?

2. FROM THE Global Intelligence Agency /DCI -December 13,2020

QUOTE "ALERT TO ALL GLOBAL GOVERNMENTS, BE ADVISED CONTINUATION OF THE FALSE FLAG COVID 19 PANDEMIC &; ITS VACCINATION'S TO BE DISBURSED TO THE WORLD'S POPULATION , IS A CRIME AGAINST HUMANITY THEREFORE ALL FUNDING SHALL CEASE FROM THE GLOBAL CENTRAL BANK REPOSITORY TILL THIS ACTIVITY STOPS " END QUOTE

Hmmm... GLOBAL MILITARY TRIBUNALS STARTING SOON ON LIVE TV ?
please share everyhwere !!!


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7w0_zKjhWOc

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1d-9140f2ZQ

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