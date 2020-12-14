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CUOMO FRAUD ARREST WARRANT ISSUED, DE BLASIO PUT ON NOTICE BREAKING NEWS WORLDWIDE EXCLUSIVE DECEMBER 13 ,2020, WHO'S NEXT ?
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993 views • December 14, 2020
1. CUOMO FRAUD ARREST WARRANT ISSUED ,DE BLASIO PUT ON NOTICE BREAKING NEWS WORLDWIDE EXCLUSIVE DECEMBER 13 ,2020, WHO'S NEXT ?
2. FROM THE Global Intelligence Agency /DCI -December 13,2020
QUOTE "ALERT TO ALL GLOBAL GOVERNMENTS, BE ADVISED CONTINUATION OF THE FALSE FLAG COVID 19 PANDEMIC &; ITS VACCINATION'S TO BE DISBURSED TO THE WORLD'S POPULATION , IS A CRIME AGAINST HUMANITY THEREFORE ALL FUNDING SHALL CEASE FROM THE GLOBAL CENTRAL BANK REPOSITORY TILL THIS ACTIVITY STOPS " END QUOTE
Hmmm... GLOBAL MILITARY TRIBUNALS STARTING SOON ON LIVE TV ?
please share everyhwere !!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7w0_zKjhWOc
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1d-9140f2ZQ
To support Speak Project and UNC Launch:
Paypal: http://www.paypal.me/UnitedNewsLifeForce
Zelle: [email protected]
CashApp: $Bchgirly
For Life Force go to : www.lifeforce.cc. To download the Life Force App:
https://life-force.honeycommb.com/login
For more information and deep dive research go to www.ProjectSpeak.net For more info on Kim go to her link at https://projectspeak.net/kim-possible and watch the "Kim Possible" playlist on this channel.
To contact Speak Project: email [email protected]
If you interested in getting more information on the Quantuam Healing device please submit at: https://www.lifeforce.solutions
2. FROM THE Global Intelligence Agency /DCI -December 13,2020
QUOTE "ALERT TO ALL GLOBAL GOVERNMENTS, BE ADVISED CONTINUATION OF THE FALSE FLAG COVID 19 PANDEMIC &; ITS VACCINATION'S TO BE DISBURSED TO THE WORLD'S POPULATION , IS A CRIME AGAINST HUMANITY THEREFORE ALL FUNDING SHALL CEASE FROM THE GLOBAL CENTRAL BANK REPOSITORY TILL THIS ACTIVITY STOPS " END QUOTE
Hmmm... GLOBAL MILITARY TRIBUNALS STARTING SOON ON LIVE TV ?
please share everyhwere !!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7w0_zKjhWOc
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1d-9140f2ZQ
To support Speak Project and UNC Launch:
Paypal: http://www.paypal.me/UnitedNewsLifeForce
Zelle: [email protected]
CashApp: $Bchgirly
For Life Force go to : www.lifeforce.cc. To download the Life Force App:
https://life-force.honeycommb.com/login
For more information and deep dive research go to www.ProjectSpeak.net For more info on Kim go to her link at https://projectspeak.net/kim-possible and watch the "Kim Possible" playlist on this channel.
To contact Speak Project: email [email protected]
If you interested in getting more information on the Quantuam Healing device please submit at: https://www.lifeforce.solutions
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