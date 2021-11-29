Let’s Go Brandon -83R (HipHop) ~Prod By: Pendo46~

“Let’s Go Brandon”



It’s not the loss of holidays, it’s not even the destruction of our American ways, I could go on about masks -Covid -the supply lines and everything under this administration, but let’s be real even though Obama said it- the buck don’t stop at the pointless head of state,

and it’s ok say it because we’re far too gone to hesitate so here it goes-

Let’s Go Brandon-Let’s Go Brandon-Let’s Go Brandon”!

If you don’t know what that means start researching and look it up man.

We’ve all gotta do a little research because unfortunately the corruption has gone so deep the man has even brought it to the center of the church.

A thousand reasons piled up to explain why I bring this message to you today my USA and not one of them is fandom.

it’s not a pleasant lesson and we would be so far off the Mark to call this world random.

It’s all by design and intricate planning a long ago dream of a fallen anti insane mind that’s only suffering and intends to do the same to me and you if we let him sneak up from behind us.

he wants to break us if we remain blind to it sadly I agree he will definitely take us if we remain like this.

If maybe just 3% of us would stand up we would get our wish.

So please take a moment or even better begin to actually foment a heart felt investment in the future of this torment it’s an info war of the mind of all men.

This world war three that I hate to say it we are already in is not only one of kinetic energy it’s time to take up arms man and wrap them around your neighbor and hold them a tight as you as you possibly can.

I know we can’t all feel like we can impact the nature of this creature but that’s exactly the art of war it’s a feature of crushing the preacher but I’m here to assure you as nobody myself we are each a powerful teacher.

so take ahold of your power and begin to devour the evil that is dead set on taking everything from us until what was once beautiful is only now a dead flower and turning to only wasted dust.

I’m not so much for quote- “America first” but I stand by the principles of freedom, the founding documents and I would never cheat them instead I will treat them as a weapon against tyrants to beat them with justice the good old fashion patriot cash in the fed is out of control let’s bash them with passion until authoritarian men are out of fashion.

So let’s revert back to the United States Of America not convert to the United States of China.



I love America, I’m not afraid to say it- you drove us all crazy get ready for the lady Liberty- she’s coming for you. X2



I can’t believe it’s fallen to people like me to point out that you need to leave now We’re here to relieve the fat cow look out for the trump card you ignorant tyrants you libtards

I’m not gonna hide my Words anymore because this is our yard.

You think it’s impossible for peasants with pitchforks to look at that mountain and go ahead and crest it you might wanna ask how hard you have your passions aligned with your irrational alarms and get ready for justice.

Because we The people are increasingly standing and linking our small arms and don’t think because you got buttons and large arms that you can’t fall down just like all other monarchs. It’s time for the yard dogs to get up and bite hard.



I love America, I’m not afraid to say it- you drove us all crazy get ready for the lady Liberty- she’s coming for you.