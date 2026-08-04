Simple vs Aggravated Assault Charges in Mississauga

Simple assault and aggravated assault charges are not the same. The difference can affect the seriousness of the case, the evidence involved, possible release conditions, and the long-term consequences if there is a conviction.

In this video, Everstone Law explains the key differences between simple assault and aggravated assault in Mississauga, including no-contact orders, disclosure, medical evidence, police statements, and defence strategy.

If you are facing an assault charge in Mississauga or Peel Region, speak with a criminal defence lawyer as early as possible.







Call: +1-905-230-4529

Email: [email protected]

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https://everstonelaw.ca/simple-vs-aggravated-assault-mississauga/





