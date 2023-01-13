Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
EPOCH TV | Internal Emails Show Pfizer Board Member (former FDA Director) Censoring Natural Immunity on Twitter
4 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

Internal Emails Show Dr Scott Gottlieb, Pfizer Board Member (former FDA Director) Censoring Natural Immunity on Twitter

Episode Resources:

Sekur: https://ept.ms/3yW0Wul 

Twitter Files: https://ept.ms/3ZwntM2 

Listen to Podcasts:

iTunes Podcast: https://ept.ms/FactsMatterApplePodcast

Spotify Podcast: https://ept.ms/FactsMatterSpotifyPodcast

Google Podcast: https://ept.ms/FactsMatterGooglePodcast

Keywords
censorshippfizerfacts matterroman balmakovepoch tvtwitter files

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket