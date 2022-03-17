Russian Su-25 Survives Missile Attack

The pilot of the Su-25 attack aircraft managed to land the plane after being hit by a MANPADS missile. While performing a combat mission in the zone of a special military operation, the Su-25 attack aircraft, which is second in the pair, was hit by a missile from a man-portable air defense system fired from the ground by a serviceman of the armed forces of Ukraine. The pilot of the damaged aircraft, assessing the situation, decided to turn off the damaged engine and not leave the aircraft. The pilot of the leading (first) plane, Lieutenant Colonel Denis Litvinov, realizing that his comrade's plane could not withstand a second missile hit, he covered it with his own plane. The pilot of the second aircraft visually detected the launch of the second rocket and, firing off flares, managed to divert the rocket to the side. During the landing approach, the pilot of the damaged Su-25 reported the failure of the control and monitoring systems of the aircraft, landing on the commands of the pilot covering him. The landing was made without incident. Thanks to the cold-blooded and skillful actions of the pilot Denis Litvinov, he managed to save the life of his friend and the combat aircraft. Both pilots will be presented state awards.