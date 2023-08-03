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World Alternative Media: SHOCK STUDY Jabs Caused 3000X More Heart Damage Than Thought! - Moderna Scrambling For Cover! (mirrored)
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269 views • August 03, 2023

Mirrored from Bitchute channel World Alternative Media at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/9gawhNVSlk34/

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Josh Sigurdson reports on the new shocking study proving the Moderna booster injections caused 3000 times more heart damage than originally thought.
The peer reviewed study titled "Sex Specific Differences In Myocardial Injury Incidences After Covid19 mRNA-1273 Booster Vaccination" is causing a big stir in independent medias but of course mainstream medias are completely refusing to report on it as the propaganda campaign to get yearly boosters heats up. Not to mention the large amount of pharma shills attempting to distract from the recent heart attack of Lebron James' son Bronny.
Meanwhile further reports have come out showing a 30% rise in heart attack deaths among ages 25 to 44.
This is a genocide. Will there ever be justice?

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