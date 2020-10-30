Maskeler VİRAL YÜKÜ ARTIRIYOR mu?

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7 views • October 30, 2020
Diplomat & Global Risk Stratejisti Hüseyin Çiloğlu'nun Açıklamaları
KAYNAK:
Koronavirüs simülasyon bir salgın provası mı yapılıyor? Test yanıltıyor mu? Hüseyin Çiloğlu
https://youtu.be/6xsNcUCQAII
KAYNAK:
Koronavirüs simülasyon bir salgın provası mı yapılıyor? Test yanıltıyor mu? Hüseyin Çiloğlu
https://youtu.be/6xsNcUCQAII
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