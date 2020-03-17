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Truth vs. NEW$ FINAL EDITION: March 16, Corona (5G) coup d'etat
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872 views • March 17, 2020
If shutting down America because of a virus that has today killed 22.5 of every Million people, is NOT a Pandemic - or a blip on any Meter. .00000225 Corona is a false flag cover for another, more financial, revolution.
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