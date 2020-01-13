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Lies abiut salt
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199 views • January 13, 2020
As we are awakening, we are becoming aware of the fact that whatever is promoted as a beneficial thing is actually bad for us, The same goes for all the knowledge about salt.
The reason salt is manipulated and the raw sea salt is not readily available is because natural sea salt is a medicine and it is manipulated to become toxic.
The reason salt is manipulated and the raw sea salt is not readily available is because natural sea salt is a medicine and it is manipulated to become toxic.
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