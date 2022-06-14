Scott Kesterson, Mark Baker & Resistance Chicks Round Table!



Join us for a riveting round table talk with two giants in the freedom and food freedom movements: Mark Baker of Baker’s Green Acres and Scott Kesterson of BardsFM! We're going to discuss what's really behind the empty store shelves & skyrocketing gas prices and how YOU can prepare for the upcoming crisis that is knocking at our doorstep. This is one show you're NOT going to want to miss!



Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/mark-baker-scott-kesterson-round-table/





Mark Baker: https://theanyonecanfarmexperience.com/

Scott Kesterson: https://bardsfm.com/





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