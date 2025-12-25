When Was Jesus Really Born? The Historical Jesus, the Nativity Narratives, and the Evolution of Christmas

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Scholars debate Jesus's birth date, estimating 6–4 BC based on historical records, with some proposals favoring fall months like mid-September. Christmas on December 25 emerged in the 4th century from early calculations and cultural traditions, blending elements from ancient festivals while commemorating the Nativity
Read the transcript and view supporting resources at Real Free News and Substack https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/when-was-jesus-really-born-the-historical
#JesusBirthDate #ChristmasOrigins #HistoricalJesus #December25 #Yeshua