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935 Clergy Response Teams - Romans 13 & More Pt 2
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48 views • July 29, 2020
Call To Decision - Bible Studies
Livestream (usually 1st & 3rd Sat.) https://livestream.com/accounts/11933679/
11:30 - 12:30 First Session - Usually Current Events
~1:00 - 2:00 Bible Study
Times may vary. Call in number 304-591-6993
Telephone listen line 515-606-5830 Access Code 895509
Higher resolutions of videos are available through CTD Ministry
Ministry Website www.calltodecision.com, Order and Info Phone# 800-777-4403, Office Hours – Thursdays 8:00-4:00 EST
www.hudok.info Rule of Law Battle in W.Va.
www.hudok.com Running for Sheriff
Livestream (usually 1st & 3rd Sat.) https://livestream.com/accounts/11933679/
11:30 - 12:30 First Session - Usually Current Events
~1:00 - 2:00 Bible Study
Times may vary. Call in number 304-591-6993
Telephone listen line 515-606-5830 Access Code 895509
Higher resolutions of videos are available through CTD Ministry
Ministry Website www.calltodecision.com, Order and Info Phone# 800-777-4403, Office Hours – Thursdays 8:00-4:00 EST
www.hudok.info Rule of Law Battle in W.Va.
www.hudok.com Running for Sheriff
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