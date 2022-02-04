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This Quantum Life #24 - Mindfulness and Habituated Thought
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20 views • February 04, 2022
Recently, I had an occasion to experience some pretty significantly deep self-doubt. It came in the form of a habituated thought pattern that was something like "Nothing is going to change / I don't see it changing / Maybe it will never change", and then the accompanying feeling was a knot in my solar plexus and a deep flash of discouragement and fear.
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