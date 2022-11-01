New York Made It Clear Who It Was Supporting In The Brazilian Presidential Election (Lula) 😱, That’s Right, A Corrupt Socialist Who Lost His Position Because He Was Corrupt, Now In Power Again 😳. The More Corrupted The World Becomes The More The NWO Controls The Masses. 😱
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.