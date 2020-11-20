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“The greatest hoax ever perpetrated on an unsuspecting public”: Dr. Roger Hodkinson, Cambridge-trained pathologist, blasts COVID measures as “outrageous,” in a private meeting with Canadian officials:
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133 views • November 20, 2020
“The greatest hoax ever perpetrated on an unsuspecting public”: Dr. Roger Hodkinson, Cambridge-trained pathologist, blasts COVID measures as “outrageous,” in a private meeting with Canadian officials:
Credits https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/IT-DOES-NOT-EXIST,-THE-VIRUS-DOES-NOT-EXIST---GEMMA-O'DOHERT:e
Quote "It is during our darkest moments that we must focus to see the light. Aristotle
Credits https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/IT-DOES-NOT-EXIST,-THE-VIRUS-DOES-NOT-EXIST---GEMMA-O'DOHERT:e
Quote "It is during our darkest moments that we must focus to see the light. Aristotle
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