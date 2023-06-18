StarSuckers



StarSuckers is a documentary by Chris Atkins that explores mankind's desire to be famous and its effect on society, explores how we are genetically predisposed to want celebrity for ourselves and shows how the media use this to manipulate us.



A 2009 documentary about the West's celebrity-obsessed media and the reasons behind our addiction to fame... plus the corporations and individuals who profit from a culture of narcissism. Made independently over two years in secret, and using a combination of undercover reporting, stunts, and animation, StarSuckers shows the toxic effects that media has on viewers, especially children. It also shows how bad things get when entertainment becomes entwined with politics and charitable organizations.



