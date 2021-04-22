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UFO - SECRET - OVNI ~ De Gros Objets Seraient Positionnés Derrière La Lune ! Un témoin rompt le silence
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11 views • April 22, 2021
PLEASE , FOLLOW MY OLD WEBSITE , AND , https://sites.google.com/view/special-search-engine/e/eu-domain-name-europe-eu ?
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NEW GOOGLE-website ( SYSTEM ) URL https://sites.google.com/view/special-search-engine/home , [ TITEL now UFO - SECRET - OVNI ~ De Gros Objets Seraient Positionnés Derrière La Lune ! Un témoin rompt le silence ] Tags : ufo,ovni,secret thruth,secret, P.S. The new Google-Sites contain the word . . . view . . . , http://sites.google.com/view/erikdp1956 , AND (also) http://sites.google.com/view/erikdp1956-int , [ i was a public servant ] . --- 世界が平和でありますように --- [ I was a public servant ] https://sites.google.com/view/numbered-pages/home , (( support www brighteon com )) , SPECIAL - MESSAGE - FROM - ALEX JONES , https://sites.google.com/view/special-search-engine/a/alex-jones-uk-bilderberg-founded-by-nazis-alex-jones , [ I was a public servant ] . Tags : ovni, secret, secret thruth, ufo,alex jones,the moon,la lune, ! THE MOON ! LA LUNE ! RECENT https://sites.google.com/view/special-search-engine/d/d-9-11-related-documentary-2001 , COPY + PAST , NEW , WEBSITE ( URL please ! ) https://sites.google.com/view/special-search-engine/homepage
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