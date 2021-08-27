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Call: Now Their Telling Us We Don't Have 'Constltutlonal Rights' to Refuse It! [25.08.2021]
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100 views • August 27, 2021
Note: The U.S. legal system is totally rotten and corrupt exactly as in Denmark... Documented for many years... Just Google my name for a few examples :)
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Kim+Osb%C3%B8l+Retssikkerhed&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
United States Declaration of Independence (1776)
https://www.humanrights.com/what-are-human-rights/brief-history/declaration-of-independence.html
https://www.whitehouse.gov/about-the-white-house/our-government/the-constitution/
https://www.aclu.org/other/bill-rights-us-constitution
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=united+states+constitutional+rights&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
24,170 Views aug 25, 2021
A CALL FOR AN UPRISING
96.9K subscribers
https://youtu.be/_olo6JWpzIY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeUOId5AD19RhxhmqV8G6wQ
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Kim+Osb%C3%B8l+Retssikkerhed&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
United States Declaration of Independence (1776)
https://www.humanrights.com/what-are-human-rights/brief-history/declaration-of-independence.html
https://www.whitehouse.gov/about-the-white-house/our-government/the-constitution/
https://www.aclu.org/other/bill-rights-us-constitution
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=united+states+constitutional+rights&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
24,170 Views aug 25, 2021
A CALL FOR AN UPRISING
96.9K subscribers
https://youtu.be/_olo6JWpzIY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeUOId5AD19RhxhmqV8G6wQ
Keywords
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