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The Old Gray Lady Is Really A Triflin Hoe TNP Clips EP28
TNP (The New Prisoners)
TNP (The New Prisoners)
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In this clip thenewprisonernumbersix and John Henry discuss the recent revelation that the New York Times had about the Hunter Biden Laptop story and the cunts at the CIA, NSA, etc that helped them keep the truth from the American People.

A copy of each week's Monologue and Source List are available on our Minds page and Substack. Check out our video content on Bitchute, Odysee, Rumble, and Brighteon. For audio versions you can find us on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, and many more. Make sure to Like and Subscribe wherever you find us. Join the conversation by leaving your comments wherever you can. You can follow The New Prisoners and thenewprisonernumbersix on Instagram and thenewprisonernumbersix on Gab or @newprisoner6 on Twitter.

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