Maria Zeee & Kym Staton: The Trust Fall The Case of Julian Assange is the Case For All

Director of ‘The Trust Fall,’ a film focusing on the gross mistreatment and persecution of journalist Julian Assange, joins Maria Zeee to discuss the threat of worldwide freedoms on speech, bodily autonomy, and the right to expose government corruption.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.