【NFSC 2nd Anniversary】Steve Bannon: The New Federal States of China will be the future of Chinese people

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【NFSC 2nd Anniversary】06/04/2022 Steve Bannon: The New Federal States of China will be the future of Chinese people. CCP is the root cause of all the catastrophes in the world, the NFSC got the greatest ability for taking down the CCP!