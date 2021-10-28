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NJ Gov. Murphy Caught Plotting Post-Election Lockdowns
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65 views • October 28, 2021
Today on TruNews, Rick Wiles shares the latest from Project Veritas, who is exposing the duplicity taking place in anticipation of impending lockdowns. The current focuses in on the campaign of NJ Gov Murphy’s re-election, hiding that information from independent voters.
China is still pressing the US on a mysterious submarine accident several weeks ago, and Russia is calling out Washington on its use of GENDER X on new passports.
A recent threat of murder against a sitting US congressman turns out to be from a member of the media. Kids are soon to be approved for vaccination, even as doctors that are speaking out on their behalf are shut down and fired from their jobs.
We end the show with something we thought we would never see: A lizard speaking to the United Nations.
Rick Wiles, Kerry Kinsey, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 11/27/2021
China is still pressing the US on a mysterious submarine accident several weeks ago, and Russia is calling out Washington on its use of GENDER X on new passports.
A recent threat of murder against a sitting US congressman turns out to be from a member of the media. Kids are soon to be approved for vaccination, even as doctors that are speaking out on their behalf are shut down and fired from their jobs.
We end the show with something we thought we would never see: A lizard speaking to the United Nations.
Rick Wiles, Kerry Kinsey, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 11/27/2021
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