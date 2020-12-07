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Democrats Steal Georgia - Congrats China + Soros
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61 views • December 07, 2020
Democracy had a terrible day as the Democrats and Joe Biden specifically Kamala Harris stole the state of Georgia by finding enough mail in ballots magically to overcome the sizable advantage that Donald Trump had. There is absolutely no way that this many states, they overcame the huge barriers without fraud having taken place. The op topsy of the current state of affairs of America will reveal a heart attack for the democratic process and The institution of our electoral process.
A congratulations to George Soros and the nation of China are in order for having successfully undermined our republic.
#Georgia #GeorgiaSteal #JoeBiden
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
A congratulations to George Soros and the nation of China are in order for having successfully undermined our republic.
#Georgia #GeorgiaSteal #JoeBiden
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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