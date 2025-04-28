Why Israel needs American military muscle for Iran nuclear strike - Jackson Hinkle & US Special Ops Vet Greg Stoker clip

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jackson Hinkle and US Special Ops Vet Greg Stoker: Why Israel needs American military muscle for Iran nuclear strike. clip
Adding:
Second suspect nabbed in Kristi Noem purse-snatching case: ‘We are grateful to the Miami Beach Police Department for their swift and outstanding assistance in today’s apprehension’.
@SecretSvcSpox
JUST IN: A second suspect tied to a pattern of thefts & robberies in DC has been apprehended by
@SecretService & @ICEgov, with outstanding assistance from @MiamiBeachPD
. Details on both cases here https://secretservice.gov/newsroom/releases/2025/04/april-27-2025-statement-arrest-suspects-allegedly-linked-dhs-secretary