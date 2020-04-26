© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
For Religious Reasons Christians Don't Have To Take Covid-19 Vaccinations Or Receive Digital Tattoos
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
77 views • April 26, 2020
April 26, 2020
For religious reasons alone Christians should not be forced to take mandatory Covid-19/coronavirus vaccinations or receive a digital tattoo. I believe it could be an infringement upon our God given right to practice our faith if any government requires us to receive a mandatory Covid-19/coronavirus vaccination or digital tattoo.
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
For religious reasons alone Christians should not be forced to take mandatory Covid-19/coronavirus vaccinations or receive a digital tattoo. I believe it could be an infringement upon our God given right to practice our faith if any government requires us to receive a mandatory Covid-19/coronavirus vaccination or digital tattoo.
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.