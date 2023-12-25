Create New Account
The FASTEST way to get everyone "off-the-grid!": Get Congress to Pass the "Energy Innovation & Carbon Dividend Act"
To view the "Powerpoint" on Google Drive, click-on:

tinyurl.com/CCLpowerpoint


To share this video, use:

tinyurl.com/CarbonPricingVideo


Video going over the basics of carbon pricing and the most important non-profit in the USA in order to speed our country's transition to renewable energy, CitizensClimateLobby.org (CCL), since they create political will in order to get members of Congress to pass the "Energy Innovation & Carbon Dividend Act." (To view the original bill, click-on:

https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/2307


Attend one of CCL's live or pre-recorded info. sessions by clicking-on: https://citizensclimatelobby.org/informational-session/


Learn how to reduce your energy usage by up to ~80% withOUT a single solar panel or wind turbine based on the Passive House building standard by looking around the following sites:

tinyurl.com/OneHouseOffTheGrid

Linktr.ee/OneHouseOffTheGrid


To share this channel w/ others, use:

tinyurl.com/1HOGvideos


If you BADLY want to save our planet (more like ourselves!), leave me a voicemail at my landline # at 1+786.441.2727, toll-free: 1+800.250.8975, text: 305.297.9360, or e-mail: [email protected]


climate changeclimate policyinflation reduction actcitizens climate lobbycarbon dividend

