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WHO IS RESPONSIBLE?
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119 views • December 18, 2020
WHO IS RESPONSIBLE?
Would you obey an authority, if they told you it was the safe and effective thing to do, to zap your child, and that you wouldn’t be held responsible for the fallout? With leading virologist and vaccine experts suddenly dismissing previously voiced safety concerns of the newly rolled out #Covid19 vaccine, we are reminded of an historic study conducted in the 60’s which gave us a haunting insight into our true human nature. What would you do?
#VaccineSafety #MilgramExperiment #Pfizer #PeterHotez #PaulOffit #TheHighWire #DelBigtree
Would you obey an authority, if they told you it was the safe and effective thing to do, to zap your child, and that you wouldn’t be held responsible for the fallout? With leading virologist and vaccine experts suddenly dismissing previously voiced safety concerns of the newly rolled out #Covid19 vaccine, we are reminded of an historic study conducted in the 60’s which gave us a haunting insight into our true human nature. What would you do?
#VaccineSafety #MilgramExperiment #Pfizer #PeterHotez #PaulOffit #TheHighWire #DelBigtree
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