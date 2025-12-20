BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
6G The Biodigital Convergence Global Revolution European commission, Canada, USA-Israel
22 hours ago

Ethical and societal challenges of the approaching technological storm Think Tank | European Parliament https://www.europarl.europa.eu/thinktank/mt/document/EPRS_STU(2022)729543

.

A revolutionary cell programming platform based on the targeted nano-delivery of a transposon gene editing system | NANO-ENGINE | Project | Fact Sheet | HORIZON | CORDIS | European Commission

https://cordis.europa.eu/project/id/101098944

.

AI-enabled RNA nanotechnology DElivery SysTem for INformATION transfer into cells. | DESTINATION | Project | Fact Sheet | H2020 | CORDIS | European Commission https://cordis.europa.eu/project/id/899833

.

Towards an Ecosystem of User-centric devices and services for multisport Training and Remote healthcare enabled by an Artificial Intelligence-based Network of Sensors | EU-TRAINS | Project | Fact Sheet | HORIZON | CORDIS | European Commission https://cordis.europa.eu/project/id/101130495

.

Injectable wireless microsensors based on the eAXON technology | SENSO-eAXON | Project | Fact Sheet | H2020 | CORDIS | European Commission https://cordis.europa.eu/project/id/963955

.

‘Origami’ technique provides new tools for synthetic biology | RNA ORIGAMI Project | Results in Brief | H2020 | CORDIS | European Commission https://cordis.europa.eu/article/id/435196-origami-technique-provides-new-tools-for-synthetic-biology

.

Nanonets2Sense


Nanonet-based sensors for medical applications.


Start date 1 February 2016

End date 31 March 2019


"Nanonet-based sensors for medical applications

To help bring biosensors into the point-of-care setting, the EU-funded Nanonets2Sense project explored the potential use of nanonets for the 3D integration of biosensors on complementary metal oxide semiconductor technology"

https://cordis.europa.eu/article/id/386932-nanonet-based-sensors-for-medical-applications

.

NANOMATERIALS ENABLING SMART ENERGY HARVESTING FOR NEXT-GENERATION INTERNET-OF-THINGS

Start date

1 October 2020

End date

31 July 2024 https://cordis.europa.eu/project/id/951761/reporting

.

In-vivo Gene Editing by Nanotransducers


Cordis


Start date

1 November 2019

End date

30 April 2024 https://cordis.europa.eu/project/id/862714/results

.

Virus-like particles for vaccine development:

"Virus-like particles (VLPs) resemble viruses in their organisation and structure but are non-infectious as they do not contain viral genetic material" https://cordis.europa.eu/article/id/92433-viruslike-particles-for-vaccine-development

.

The aim of this project is to introduce a

fundamentally new concept for “remote control of cellular functions” by means of magnetic manipulation. The technology is

based on magnetic nanoparticles functionalized with proteins involved in cellular signalling https://cordis.europa.eu/project/id/686841


Keywords
trump20242030covid
