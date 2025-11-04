"Let them watch", Putin revealed, a NATO reconnaissance ship hovered near the test site while Russia’s Burevestnik-21 missile

"Let them watch." — Putin

As President Putin revealed, a NATO reconnaissance ship hovered near the test site while Russia’s Burevestnik-21 missile was being tested and the Russian side made no effort to obstruct them.

Burevestnik (“Storm Petrel”) is Russia’s nuclear-powered, nuclear-armed cruise missile, designed for virtually unlimited range and unpredictable trajectories. It has no analogues.

Putin states clearly:

It surpassed all known missile systems in the world in terms of flight range… and it hits its target with high precision at a predetermined time.