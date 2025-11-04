"Let them watch", Putin revealed, a NATO reconnaissance ship hovered near the test site while Russia’s Burevestnik-21 missile

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Let them watch." — Putin
As President Putin revealed, a NATO reconnaissance ship hovered near the test site while Russia’s Burevestnik-21 missile was being tested and the Russian side made no effort to obstruct them.
Burevestnik (“Storm Petrel”) is Russia’s nuclear-powered, nuclear-armed cruise missile, designed for virtually unlimited range and unpredictable trajectories. It has no analogues.
Putin states clearly:
It surpassed all known missile systems in the world in terms of flight range… and it hits its target with high precision at a predetermined time.