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In a zoom call in 2021, the Secretary of State of 30 states got together to find ways to silence, quell and combat election integrity conversations and how they PLANTED seeds to battle anyone talking about Election Fraud in 2020 and applauded themselves.
| OFFICIAL Jovan Hutton Pulitzer Rumble | @JovanHuttonPulitzer |
https://rumble.com/v1201pm-your-secretary-of-state-working-against-you-and-election-integrity.html
🧩 Relays 🧩 Elections ■ Voting ■ Candidates ■ Officials ■ Representatives
Proverbs 12:17: He who speaks truth declares righteousness,
But a false witness, deceit.
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https://www.ourfreedomtube.com/watch/5-12-22-the-return-of-the-great-maga-king-karilake-unleashed-durham-2000mules-pray_MyNFwyVPSEyQlAI.html/list/nrzIQQ3xX45qNqF
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